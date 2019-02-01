New service rules okayed for teachers

Islamabad: The Establishment Division has approved new service rules for teachers working in Islamabad Capital Territory's government schools and colleges.

The development will remove the hurdle to the long-awaited promotion of hundreds of teachers.

Delay in the formulation of new service rules had held up the promotion of teachers with many of them ending up retiring without being promoted.

Federal Government Teachers Association leader Malik Ameer Khan appreciated the approval of new service rules for teachers and said the development would ensure the grant of long-awaited promotion to teachers of Islamabad.