Fri Feb 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

SC verdict welcomed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
LAHORE: The Awami Workers Party (AWP) has commended the Supreme Court of Pakistan verdict in Aasia Bibi case, trashing an appeal against her acquittal. The decision will restore the trust of marginalised communities and oppressed people in judiciary and the rule of law, said AWP leader Yousaf Masti Khan in a statement Thursday. The AWP leader hoped that Aasia Bibi’s decade-long ordeal will now end and she will be freed with honour. He demanded the government take action against the complainant for wrongly accusing her of blasphemy and those elements who made malicious charges and propaganda against her who had to suffer mentally, socially and economically for 10 years.

