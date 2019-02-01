close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

PITB’s accountability demanded

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore, has demanded accountability of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and said its health team deputed to run the software of hospitals has ruined the IT initiative.

Pakistan Medical Association General Secretary Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, in a statement, on Thursday alleged that the board got approval of mindboggling PC-Is and purchased IT equipment of millions of rupees which were never used for improvement in health system.

The PMA appreciated the government’s decision to appoint new chairman of the PITB. It demanded the chief minister get rid of the existing health team of PITB and make new appointments on merit.

