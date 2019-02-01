close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

City receives second spell of winter rain

Karachi

February 1, 2019

Karachiites experienced the second spell of winter rain within a month on Wednesday night, resulting in cooler temperatures.

Several roads and the low-lying areas of the city were waterlogged after light to moderate showers for a couple of hours.

According to the Met Office, Gulshan-e-Hadeed received 23 millimetres of rain, followed by Saddar 18 mm, Airport 16.4 mm, University Road 11.3 mm, Faisal Base 11 mm and Surjani 11.8 mm of rain, while some areas, including Baldia Town and North Karachi, only received a few millimetres of rain.

Met department officials said it was the second spell of winter rain in the current month, which provided relief to the citizens as it settled dust and brought down particulate matter in the air. They added that there were little chances of some more rain in the current season.

