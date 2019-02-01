Four held for Hundi, Hawala business

GUJRANWALA: A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday recovered Rs120 million cash and arrested four persons for running the illegal business of ‘Hundi-Hawala’ here. Addressing a press conference here, FIA Additional Director Ahmed Nasir said that the team set up a check-post at toll plaza Kamoke. During the checking of a security van, it recovered Rs120 million cash and arrested Waqas Butt, M Afzal, Anas Umair and Mudassar Shahzad.