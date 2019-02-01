close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
February 1, 2019

KP governor inaugurates ‘Fruit for all’ drive

National

BR
Bureau report
February 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman Thursday inaugurated “Fruit for all” drive by planting a sapling in Hayatabad. A handout said under the drive as many as 250 plants of orange would be planted in Hayatabad and about five million saplings would be planted across the province in collaboration with NBP. The governor after inaugurating the drive directed Agriculture Department to ensure plantation of quality seeds as per the requirements of weather. He said the project was aimed at making KP self-sufficient in fruit production.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan