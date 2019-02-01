KP governor inaugurates ‘Fruit for all’ drive

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman Thursday inaugurated “Fruit for all” drive by planting a sapling in Hayatabad. A handout said under the drive as many as 250 plants of orange would be planted in Hayatabad and about five million saplings would be planted across the province in collaboration with NBP. The governor after inaugurating the drive directed Agriculture Department to ensure plantation of quality seeds as per the requirements of weather. He said the project was aimed at making KP self-sufficient in fruit production.