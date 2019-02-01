PTI govt has failed to deliver, says QWP leader

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chief Sikandar Sherpao on Thursday said the inclusion of the Afghan government was crucial for the success of talks between the US and Taliban.

"The inclusion of the Afghan government and other parties is a must for the success of the talks as well as durable peace in the war-torn country," the QWP leader told a gathering in Dhaki.

Former MPA Arshad Umarzai and other local party leaders were also present on the occasion. The QWP leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed to deliver. "The economy of the country is on the verge of collapse and law and order is deteriorating with each passing day," he said. He said the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq and the killing of innocent people in Sahiwal were the proofs that the PTI government had failed to provide protection to masses.

"The people have seen no change in the last six months and protests have started in various parts of the country to oust the incompetent government," he claimed, adding, the government was trying to gag the press to hide its failure. Sikandar Sherpao said the price hike in the country would increase as the government was trying to get more loans from the IMF.