Two arrested for taking Pesco team hostage

PESHAWAR: The police on Thursday arrested two persons, including a doctor, for taking law into their own hands by holding hostage a Pesco official and his team when they were disconnecting illegal electricity lines from a house.

Shaukat Afzal, director general public relations Pesco, said that the police arrested Dr Irfan and Farhan, residents of Badaber area, on charges of taking the SDO and his team hostage for removing their illegal electricity connection.

He said that the two accused had got direct electricity line to their house and the Pesco cut off their connection due to non-payment of Rs2 million dues against them. During campaign against illegal connections, when the SDO and his team were removing the illegal connection from the house of the doctor, he along with his companions detained the Pesco team.