close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
February 1, 2019

Two arrested for taking Pesco team hostage

National

BR
Bureau report
February 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: The police on Thursday arrested two persons, including a doctor, for taking law into their own hands by holding hostage a Pesco official and his team when they were disconnecting illegal electricity lines from a house.

Shaukat Afzal, director general public relations Pesco, said that the police arrested Dr Irfan and Farhan, residents of Badaber area, on charges of taking the SDO and his team hostage for removing their illegal electricity connection.

He said that the two accused had got direct electricity line to their house and the Pesco cut off their connection due to non-payment of Rs2 million dues against them. During campaign against illegal connections, when the SDO and his team were removing the illegal connection from the house of the doctor, he along with his companions detained the Pesco team.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan