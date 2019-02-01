PAC takes notice of irregularities in construction of new airport

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Director General Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and Director General Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on the matter of irregularities in the New Islamabad Airport with regard to irregular payment due to unauthorised change of joint venture.

PAC also agreed the new Islamabad airport should also be named after former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. PAC held its meeting Thursday with its Chairman Shahbaz Sharif in the chair which examined the audit paras relating to Aviation Division for the year

2012-13. During the meeting, the PAC members raised question to supplementary grants while arguing that these were allocated without the approval of the parliament and later on brought before the National Assembly for approval.

PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif asked the Finance Ministry to give a reply to this issue within two weeks’ time. He formed the special subcommittee headed by Syed Fakhar Imam to probe unauthentic payment of Rs20 billion to the contractor without detailed measurement.

While another special committee, headed by Shahida Akhtar Ali, formed to look into CAA land given to the private airlines. The audit officials told PAC that the audit found that the CAA (project drector), New Islamabad Airport Project, Project manager new Gwadar (International Airport) made payments of Rs20,176.12 million (Rs19,929.61 million and Rs246.51 million respectively) without detailed measurement of each item of work done in measurement books.

The officials of the CAA said it was difficult to measurement record dew to overload of the work and the measurement book was short of. The Auditor General of Pakistan told the committee that usually they have 30 to 40 measurement books to maintain the record.

The committee rejected the stance of the officials of the CAA and formed the committee headed by Ms Shahida Akhtar Ali to probe it. On this occasion, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf raised the point that new Islamabad Airpot was named after Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and even in the documents it was also written.

PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government has named the Airport after Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and this name should be maintained. When Shahbaz Sharif sought the advice from senator Shibli Faraz, he said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a great leader but there were other national leaders who should also be remembered. “What you did in Punjab,” he questioned Shahbaz Sharif. He replied that he did in some cases and did not do in other cases.

While examining the audit paras relating to the new Islamabad Airport, PAC raised a question that how the agreement was given to the company which even did not take part in the bid. The audit officials told the committee during the audit it was found that an agreement for Package-1 Airside Infrastructure (Civil Works) of the project construction of new Islamabad Airport was signed between Civil Aviation Authroity and joint venture of M/s Lagan-Hussain (comprsing Lagan Construction Ltd and Hussain Cotex Ltd with lagan construction Ltd as a lead partner) on July 24, 2008, in a bid cost of Rs11,825.30 million with completion period up to August 27, 2010.

The Audit told the committee that it was found that the bid joint venture with whom the agreement was executed, was changed from Lagan-Hussain to Lagan-Habib in January 2010 during the course of construction works.

The Audit holds the sanctity of bidding was completely compromised and the work was awarded to the new joint venture without calling the open tender. PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif observed that that joint venture could not be changed and PPRA also not allowed it and it is completely negation of the agreement. “I am watching such huge irregularities,” he remarked.

To a quesry of Shahbaz Sharif, Director FIA told the committee that they had not details of this issue, and he will respond on it next meeting. The PAC chairman directed the PAC wing to write a letter to the DG FIA that his director has given such a reply before the committee.

PAC member Noor Alam Khan the officials were defending the wrongdoing and if the FIA did not have details on it then they could bring it from their office. “The permission to sit there should not be given to those who gave a wrong rely,” he remarked.

PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif summoned the DG PPRA, DG FIA and Secretary Law today (Friday) to respond the committee on this issue.

In the meanwhile, the performance of the PIA was discussed in the PAC meeting. PIA officials told the committee that currently there were 32 planes in the fleet of the PIA out of which 25 were operational. PAC Member Senator Talha Mehmood questioned that there were 38 planes in the fleet of the PIA now these are 32.

Senator Sherry Rehman asked the PIA to share the Business plan. To the query of the Noor Alam Khan, the PIA officials told the committee that currently 507 employees for one plane in FIA in comparison of the Emirates and other International Airlines where 121 employees for one plane

In a reply to another query of Noor Alam Khan, who asked the retirement age of air hostesses in comparison of other international airlines, the officials of the PIA replied that retirement age is 60 while the other international hired on contract basis.

PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif PIA’s Slogan “Great People Fly with” not seen in actual even the toilets of the PIA are in bad shape. “I am not saying this just on hearsay but have a personal experience,” he said.

PAC member Munaza Hasan observed that what was the fate of the Five years restructuring plan of the PIA initiated five years back and who were the Managing Directors of the PIA who served the PIA in last 12 years.

Former Prieme Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf questioned about the causes of the decline of the PIA, what actions taken and how it could be improved. While Chairman PAC also seek detailed briefing from the PIA on Next Thursday.