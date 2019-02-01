Total public debt, liabilities more than Rs30tr: ministry

ISLAMABAD: After crossing the Rs30 trillion mark as total public debt and liabilities, the Ministry of Finance on Thursday submitted the debt compliance report before the parliament agreeing that certain targets envisaged under the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (FRDL) Act could not be achieved.



The compliance report submitted by the Finance Ministry before the parliament states that the FRDL Act, 2005 requires that the federal government take measures to reduce the federal fiscal deficit and total public debt to maintain it within prudent limits thereof.

The following sections identifies the various limits prescribed by the FRDL Act, and reports on progress thereof envisaging limiting of federal fiscal deficit excluding foreign grants to four percent of gross domestic product during the three years, beginning from the financial year 2017-18 and maintaining it at a maximum of three and a half percent of the gross domestic product.

The Ministry said that the federal fiscal deficit (excluding grants) was recorded at Rs2,243 billion or 6.5 percent of GDP during 2017-18, thus, remained higher than the threshold of 4 percent.

Ensuring that within a period of two financial years, beginning from the financial year 2016-17, the total public debt shall be reduced to sixty percent of the estimated gross domestic product.

Total public debt and total debt of the government stood at 72.5 percent of GDP and 67 percent respectively at end June 2018, thus, remained higher than the 60 percent threshold. Ensuring that within a period of five financial years, beginning from the financial year 2018-19, total public debt shall be reduced by 0.5 percent every year.

From 2023-24 to financial year 2032-33, a reduction of 0.75 percent every year in the total public debt to fifty percent of the estimated gross domestic product is envisaged and thereafter maintaining it to fifty percent or less of the estimated gross domestic product.

The debt reduction path in terms of GDP has been envisaged after 2017-18 to reduce the public debt to GDP ratio to 50 percent by 2032-33 and thereafter maintaining it at or below that level. It says “new guarantees, including those for rupee lending, bonds, rates of return, output purchase agreements and all other claims and commitments that may be prescribed, from time to time, for any amount exceeding two percent of the estimated gross domestic product in any financial year: Provided that the renewal of existing guarantees shall be considered as issuing a new guarantee.” During 2017-18, the government issued new guarantees including rollovers amounted to Rs324 billion or 0.94 percent of GDP.