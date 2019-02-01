Pakistan conducts launch of ballistic missile Nasr

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has conducted another successful launch of short range surface- to-surface ballistic missile ‘Nasr’ as part of the Army Strategic Forces Command training exercise, which included quad salvo on 24 January and single shots on 28 & 31 January, 2019.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the second phase of this exercise was aimed at testing the extreme in-flight maneuverability, including the end flight maneuverability. It is capable of defeating, by assured penetration, any currently available BMD system in our neighbourhood or any other system under procurement/development.

The launch was witnessed by General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman JSC, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, chairman NESCOM, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

The chairman JSC appreciated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on achieving yet another milestone of national significance towards Pakistan’s strategic deterrence capability.

He praised the professional attributes and dedicated efforts of all concerned, which made possible the successful launch of the weapon system. President and prime minister of Pakistan along with the services chiefs have congratulated the scientists, engineers and participating troops on their outstanding achievement.