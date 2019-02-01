Petrol price reduced slightly

ISLAMABAD: While keeping high speed diesel (HSD) prices unchanged at Rs106.68 per litre, the PTI government has slightly reduced the prices of other petroleum products, including petrol by just 0.59 paisa per litre with effect from today (Friday) on Feb 1, 2019.

Ogra had recommended Rs4 per litre reduction in prices of diesel but the government preferred to keep its price unchanged at the existing level of Rs106.68 per litre for whole February 2019.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the government did not pass on full benefits to the consumers in line with reduction in oil prices in international market. The price of Ms 92 RON has witnessed a slight decrease by Rs0.59 paisa per litre, coming down from Rs90.97 to Rs90.38 per litre with effect from Feb 1. The price of HSD was kept unchanged at Rs106.68 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil has been reduced by 0.73 paisa per litre, coming down from Rs82.98 to Rs82.25 per litre with effect from Friday (today). The price of light diesel oil (LDO) was reduced by 0.25 paisa per litre, coming down from Rs75.28 to Rs75.03 per litre.