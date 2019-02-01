Ahsan moves ahead in Finnish Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz moved into the pre-quarter-finals of the $5,500 Finnish Open at Sport Forum, Mikkeli, Finland, on Thursday. Top seed Ahsan got bye in the first round. He will face Curtis Malik of England in the pre-quarters. Ahsan, ranked 100th, is the winner of 2016 Malaysian Tour IV Championship and ISAM Pro Open 2016. Ahsan, who played 11 events in 2018, will next appear in the $5000 Cronimet Swedish Squash Open in March where he is the top seed.
