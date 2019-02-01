close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 1, 2019

Italian FA toughens procedures to tackle racist abuse

Sports

AFP
February 1, 2019

MILAN: The Italian football federation (FIGC) on Wednesday unveiled tougher rules to combat racism after the row surrounding the abuse of Senegalese international Kalidou Koulibaly in Milan.

Players will leave the pitch after two calls are made over the loudspeakers to stop the abuse, compared to three previously.Matches will be temporarily suspended after the first warning and players will gather in the middle of the pitch.

In the case of a second warning, players will head to the changing rooms.Whether the match will be called off will remain at the discretion of the those responsible for public safety, the FIGC said.

“In this way we have simplified the procedures by removing responsibility from the referee,” said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina.Defender Koulibaly was targeted by monkey noises and racist chants during the 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan on December 26.

He later received a two-match ban for sarcastically applauding the referee.Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has warned that he would lead his team off the pitch the next time one of his players is subject to continued racist abuse.Inter Milan had to play two games behind closed doors as a result.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports