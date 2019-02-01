Italian FA toughens procedures to tackle racist abuse

MILAN: The Italian football federation (FIGC) on Wednesday unveiled tougher rules to combat racism after the row surrounding the abuse of Senegalese international Kalidou Koulibaly in Milan.

Players will leave the pitch after two calls are made over the loudspeakers to stop the abuse, compared to three previously.Matches will be temporarily suspended after the first warning and players will gather in the middle of the pitch.

In the case of a second warning, players will head to the changing rooms.Whether the match will be called off will remain at the discretion of the those responsible for public safety, the FIGC said.

“In this way we have simplified the procedures by removing responsibility from the referee,” said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina.Defender Koulibaly was targeted by monkey noises and racist chants during the 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan on December 26.

He later received a two-match ban for sarcastically applauding the referee.Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has warned that he would lead his team off the pitch the next time one of his players is subject to continued racist abuse.Inter Milan had to play two games behind closed doors as a result.