Bairstow hits fifty as England collapse again

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: Jonny Bairstow was fighting a lone counter-attacking hand as the West Indies fast bowlers again ripped through the England top order with the visitors stumbling to 78 for four at lunch on the opening day of their second Test here on Thursday.

Put in on a green pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium which challenged the batsmen through pace and variable bounce, Alzarri Joseph took two wickets while Kemar Roach and Jason Holder claimed the others to justify Holder’s decision to bowl first on winning the toss.

Pummelled by 381 runs in the first Test a week earlier in Barbados when they were routed by the four-pronged pace attack for 77 in the first innings before the spin of Roston Chase demolished them second time round, England were swiftly forced onto the back foot again with only Bairstow, who blazed his way to an unbeaten 52 off 62 balls with nine fours and one six, offering anything resembling substantial defiance.

Coming to the crease after opener Rory Burns fell to a good low catch by Holder at second slip in the day’s fifth over, Bairstow recognised the need to play positively.He lost Joe Denly to a poor shot when the 32-year-old chased Joseph’s first delivery of the day and only succeeded in edging a straightforward catch to Shane Dowrich.

Captain Joe Root was left in an even more rueful state when Joseph produced a sharp lifter from off a good length.A back-pedalling John Campbell at third slip parried the ball upwards which allowed Shai Hope running around from gully to take a diving catch.

Despite Bairstow’s unrestrained shot-making at the other end, England slipped to 55 for four when Jos Buttler, promoted ahead of Ben Stokes in what has become an increasingly vulnerable batting order so far in this series, attempted to charge down the pitch at Holder only to edge a good length delivery to Campbell in the slips.

West Indies won toss

England 1st Innings

R Burns c Holder b Roach 4

J Denly c Dowrich b Joseph 6

J Bairstow not out 52

*J Root c Hope b Joseph 7

J Buttler c Campbell b Holder 1

B Stokes not out 8

Extras 0

Total (4 wickets, 24 overs) 78

Yet to bat: M Ali, †B Foakes, S Curran, S Broad, J Anderson

Fall: 1-4, 2-16, 3-34, 4-55

Bowling: K Roach 5-2-9-1; S Gabriel 6-2-23-0; A Joseph 6-2-18-2; J Holder 6-2-28-1; R Chase 1-1-0-0

West Indies Team

K Brathwaite, J Campbell, S Hope, D Bravo, R Chase, S Hetmyer, †S Dowrich, *J Holder, K Roach, A Joseph, S Gabriel

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) and Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand). TV Umpires: Rod Tucker (Australia). Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)