Taekwondo players may be sent to South Korea for one-month training

KARACHI: In order to prepare for the Asian qualifying round for 2020 Olympics, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) plans to send at least top four fighters to South Korea for one-month training.

“We want to send our top four fighters in March and April,” PTF president Col Waseem told ‘The News’ in an interview on Thursday.“The federation will request World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) for assistance. The departments will also contribute and we will collectively make an effort to ensure that our best players undergo quality training,” he added.

He said the training would help the players in the World Championships to be held in Manchester in May.Haroon Khan (-58kg), Suleman (-80kg), Naqsh Hamdani (-53kg) and Mohammad Faheem (-68kg, -74kg) are on the radar of the federation for the training tour.

Talented Shahzeb, who has joined Pakistan Air Force (PAF), may also get a place in the touring party.Haroon has flown to Dubai where he will feature in a G-1 event which starts in Fujairah from Friday (today).

The Asian qualifiers will be held in Wuxi, China, from April 10-12, 2020. According to rules, two weight categories, close to each other, will be combined and the gold and the silver medallists in each weight will qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

It seems to be a tough event for the Pakistani fighters, but Waseem said chances were always there.“Haroon, who belongs to WAPDA, is a sharp fighter and has the best chance to be fielded in the Asian qualifiers. He can click and so can Naqsh Hamdani,” Waseem said.

He said that Pakistan’s main fighters would be fielded in various competitions in international circuit before deciding the final lot for the Asian qualifiers.“We have around 13 months at our disposal. We will give chances to our fighters in international events which will help them improve their international rankings,” the official said.

“In June and November a couple of national events have been planned in Balochistan and Islamabad. There are so many fighters at our disposal but after these events, both national and international, we will decide who deserves to be fielded in the Asian qualifiers,” said Waseem, whose name is also in the list of those who are under consideration for the post of Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Waseem also disclosed that after featuring in Fujairah Open, Haroon would be sent to Iran for another event. Haroon lost to an Indonesian fighter in the Asian Games -63kg quarter-finals by a close margin. He had defeated Malaysian fighter Aung Kyaw Kyaw in the round of 16. The 21-year-old claimed bronze in the Al-Fajr International in Iran last year.

Waseem said England-based Aneela Ayesha Afsar would compete at the World Championship in Manchester.“Being local it would not be an issue for Aneela to compete in the World Championship in Manchester,” Waseem said.

In the Asian qualifiers for 2016 Olympics, Pakistan’s Scotland-based Atif Arshad claimed bronze medal.Pakistan is seeking to create history in taekwondo as the nation has never made it to the Olympics in the sport.