Pakistan to play Afghans, BD ahead of World Cup

KARACHI: Former champions Pakistan will warm up for World Cup 2019 with practice games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Bristol and Cardiff in May.

According to the list of warm-up fixtures announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday, Pakistan will take on Afghanistan at the Bristol County Ground on May 24 and will meet Bangladesh at the Cardiff Wales Stadium on May 26.

All ten competing nations will play two official warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament, which will take place at four venues across England and Wales.The fixtures will be held over five days between May 24-28, and will be hosted at four of the official CWC19 Tournament Venues; the Bristol County Ground, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval.

There are a number of high-profile clashes, including England v Australia, Pakistan v Afghanistan and Bangladesh v India.As per previous ICC tournaments, warm-up fixtures will be 50 over per side, but will not carry official ODI status, as teams can field all members of their 15-man squad during the match.

“It is always a huge milestone announcing an exciting warm-up schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as it really highlights just how close we are to the action getting underway this summer,” commented Steve Elworthy, Managing Director of World Cup 2019.

“These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the Cricket World Cup.”

The World Cup will run from 30 May to 14 July. The semi-finals will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 9 and 11 July respectively, while Lord’s will host the final on July 14.