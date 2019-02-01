Export talks

The fishery and fishing industry contributes significantly to the economy. The industry also brings a huge amount of foreign currency to the country. Even though the value of the annual exports of fishery products is around $196 million, both the federal and Sindh governments have not drafted a single policy for the uplift of the fishing community. The coastal area of Karachi, stretching over 1,200 km from Mubarak Village to Lath Bashti with an estimated population of 1.5 million, is suffering due to the government’s apathy as no development projects have been introduced to mitigate the problems of locals.

Most of these villages lack tap water, and sanitation and drainage facilities, and water tankers are the only means of catering to the water needs of the people. Most of the villages do not have electricity and jetty facilities, while roads infrastructure in these areas is in a dilapidated condition. The authorities concerned must look into these problems and take steps to alleviate the suffering of residents.

Sarfraz Haroon

Karachi