Lighten up

This refers to the news report ‘TikTok videos land Pakistan police officers in trouble’ (January 29). The relevant authorities have appointed an SSP to investigate the matter. It is sad that we have failed to realise that police officials are performing their duties in most unsavory conditions. The police department is perhaps the only department which is devoid of a weekly holiday. The personnel in the video were just having a relaxing time and they neither made any obscene gesture nor displayed their weapons.

The electronic media which is on the lookout for making or breaking news should have let it go as it is not a crime to upload personal videos on an app. In India, the video in which a traffic police officer can be seen playing guitar and singing a song garnered applause from his countrymen. People need to realise that police officers also have a heart and the right to do whatever they want to during their spare time.

Sadia Adnan

Karachi