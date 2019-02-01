A missing form

The SPSC is doing injustice to CCE-2019 candidates. It recently announced, on its website, that people should submit exam forms along with relevant documents within a weeks. However, it didn’t upload the form for optional subjects on the website. The SPSC did not even mention whether the optional form was required. Aspirants submitted their documents.

Now, after four days of submission the institute has mentioned that the said form is available on the website. Are students now supposed to resubmit all the documents? Is there anyone to hold the institution accountable?

Saddam Hassain

Karachi