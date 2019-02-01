close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 1, 2019

A missing form

Newspost

February 1, 2019

The SPSC is doing injustice to CCE-2019 candidates. It recently announced, on its website, that people should submit exam forms along with relevant documents within a weeks. However, it didn’t upload the form for optional subjects on the website. The SPSC did not even mention whether the optional form was required. Aspirants submitted their documents.

Now, after four days of submission the institute has mentioned that the said form is available on the website. Are students now supposed to resubmit all the documents? Is there anyone to hold the institution accountable?

Saddam Hassain

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost