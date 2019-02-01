The fate of PIA

The short answer to the question posed in the article ‘Will PIA take off?’ (January 31) by Iftekhar A Khan is a definite no. The national airline is losing millions of rupees every day and the government is making up for the loss through massive cash infusions. Some relief has also been provided by the conversion of government debt into equity. But these steps are like giving life support to a person who has already been pronounced clinically dead.

Overstaffing is not the only reason for the airline’s downfall. The open skies policy allowed private airlines an unlimited access to carry passengers from all international airports to Pakistan. This boosted the revenue of every international airline. Our airports have become feeder airports for these airlines. The only way out is to close down PIA, promote private Pakistani airlines, and, in due course, end the open skies policy.

Asad Siddiqi

Lahore