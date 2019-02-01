Regular registration

I bought and registered a car in October 2017. To this day, it has a temporary number plate as the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has no mechanism for issuing regular number plates for newly registered cars. There are thousands of other car owners who have been suffering from the same problem for the past several years. What stops the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department from performing a simple and elementary task? Getting sufficient number plates made in advance and issuing them on the first day of the car’s registration is a normal practice in most countries.

The regular number plates, which must also be linked to the buyer’s biometric verification and correct home address, should be issued within 24 hours of the registration. The relevant department must also be questioned for not adopting the electronic or mobile money transfer system for yearly payment of the motor vehicle tax. The desire to remain entangled in red tape is simply inexplicable.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi