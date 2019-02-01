close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
February 1, 2019

Out of power

Newspost

February 1, 2019

As soon as it rained in Shikarpur, power went out and wasn’t restored throughout the night. In the morning, the standing water on the streets created even more trouble for residents.

This issue must be looked into and proper checks and balances should be kept in place by every institution to avoid such inconvenience in future.

Shazim Shujrah

Shikarpur

