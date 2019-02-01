Out of power

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

As soon as it rained in Shikarpur, power went out and wasn’t restored throughout the night. In the morning, the standing water on the streets created even more trouble for residents.
This issue must be looked into and proper checks and balances should be kept in place by every institution to avoid such inconvenience in future.
Shazim Shujrah
Shikarpur
