Unconstructed building

The Sindh education minister, Syed Sardar Shah, has been frequently visiting public schools and colleges to examine their workings ever since he came to power. However, the minister hasn’t visited Daharki’s government college which perhaps needs the most attention of the authorities. Back in 2009, the authorities allowed the institute to offer degree courses too and approved for the construction of a separate block that can be used for the relevant classes.

However, the construction hasn’t been started to date. Students who opt for degree courses are accommodate in the existing four rooms that are barely enough for more than 1,500 college students. Also, if the rooms are used for college students, where are high school students supposed to study? Despite official reminders, students’ rallies and the tiring efforts of students and the civil society, the matter remained unheeded.

Zubair Ahmed

Ghotki