FFC’s full-year profit jumps 42pc

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) on Thursday announced a 42 percent jump in its profit for the year ended December 31, 2018, translating into earning per share (EPS) of Rs12.92.

The FFC, in a statement, said it earned Rs16.438 billion in the CY2018 compared to Rs11.495 billion it posted a year earlier, with an EPS of Rs9.04. The company also announced an interim cash dividend for the period under review at Rs3.90/share which is 39 percent. It is in addition to an already-paid interim dividend of Rs4.95/share, which is 49.50 percent, the company said. The fertiliser-maker also notified that its finance cost for the period decreased 29 percent to Rs2.244 billion, compared to Rs3.191 billion a year earlier.

On the other hand, Topline Securities said the FFC beat market consensus by posting earnings of Rs6.4 billion (EPS: Rs5) during 4Q2018, up 37 percent year-on-year. “It was mainly due to higher urea retention prices and higher margins on DAP as the FFC was holding DAP inventory of 264,000 tons at the beginning of 4Q2018 after which its prices surged Rs200-Rs250/bag amidst rupee devaluation in October and December 2018,” the brokerage said.

Topline further said gross margins of core operations (fertiliser) were only 20 basis points higher than their estimates of 27.8 percent. “Earnings deviated from our estimates due to relatively higher income from associated/JV companies and other income, we believe. We await further clarity on these accounts,” the brokerage report said.