Hard-boiled rules, half-baked enforcement

LAHORE: Country’s social indicators are on the slide not because of a perpetual resource crunch but the gaping lacunas in governance as well as planning that’s why social sector development projects usually remain nonoperational in terms of delivering, even after their costly completion.

We continue to spend more money on schools without assuring the presence of required number of teachers. New hospitals are planned and funds are allocated knowing very well there would be no resources for medicines and no surety the doctors would man their posts.

The combined kneejerk reaction of politicians and bureaucracy to the teachers’ absenteeism and doctors’ unwillingness to work is turning up the heat on them by tightening the rules and regulations.

They forget in a soft state like ours rules are hardly ever enforced they way they should be. Everyone is aware that implementation of rules and regulations is always lax here and nobody wants to be held accountable for their misgivings.

This is the reason reputable foreign brands send their staff to conduct social compliance audit which mandates that all country laws and compliance regime provided by the buyer have to be fully adhered to.

They check the quality of cables for any power leakages, the quality of the switches used in the factory, and even the air conditioning systems. These companies give prime importance to the safety and welfare of the workers and their concerns are much higher than those imbedded in local law. This social compliance audit by foreign firms is at the cost of exporting firm which is very high.

More than half of the employment in the country is generated by the non-documented sector. Non-documentation flourishes because of unfair trade rules.

Operating formally is a cumbersome job for the poor. Most of the informal operators remain poor as scaling up without formalisation of trade or business continues to remain next to impossible.

They are in worse condition in recent years due to impact of globalisation on our domestic market and recessionary trends in the economy.

There is no social protection for workers of informal sector. In addition the wages in the undocumented sector are less than half the minimum wage fixed by the government.

Fair trade might be instrumental in improving social standard but even convincing custom evaluation of under-invoicing is a very laborious, expensive, and time consuming job, which only big corporate manufacturers can afford.

The rules and procedures are such that small businessmen cannot afford to get justice from departments. Evaluation of imports for instance is mainly done in Karachi. It happens many times that the customs calls the complainants from Lahore for a meeting to discuss the evaluation issue but the meeting is cancelled at the eleventh hour indefinitely due to “unavailability” of concerned officials.

The complainant is simply told that he will be communicated the next date of meeting. Moreover, most of the times when a meeting takes place only complainants are present, while the accused that are stationed in Karachi skip the meeting. The meeting is then postponed further.

To be fair there are many honest and dedicated officers who do try to ensure full compliance of rules and regulations but their efforts are countered by local politicians or even by the men upstairs. What we need is not more drastic laws or rules but better and fairer implementation.

Large corporate sector is socially compliant. The excellent corporate results do show that the economy is booming, but this sector provides employment to a fraction of workforce.

The high unemployment rates on the other hand depict a gloomy picture. This situation is the outcome of a partially regulated economy.

Social unrest in the country is because corporate sector has tackled the challenge of free global trade by making itself leaner and efficient.

This naturally means fewer jobs and better equipment. The documented corporate sector has shed jobs by improving efficiency and the non-documented sector has no jobs to offer as demand of its products is on the decline.