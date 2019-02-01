Stocks up over positive sentiments on policy rate

Stocks edged up on Thursday, as investors bet on blue chips in the manufacturing sector, pinning their hopes on the State Bank of Pakistan’s policy decision and Moody’s report supporting the government’s mini-budget proposals, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks showed recovery led by scrips across the board amid higher trades on investor speculations ahead of SBP key policy rate announcements.”

Moody's upbeat report on mini-budget fostering exports and manufacturing, foreign inflows, surging global crude prices and government drive for ease of business in corporate sector played a catalytic role in the bullish close, he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.47 percent or 192.41 points to close at 40,799.53 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.39 percent or 76.85 points to end at 19,577.97 points level.

Of 372 active scrips, 256 moved up, 98 retreated, and 18 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 239.527 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 125.007 billion shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, director institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib, said there was increased optimism that the interest rate would remain unchanged following cue from the Federal Reserve, where benchmark interest rate was unchanged.

The share values further cemented following Moody’s report that the measures taken in the mini-budget were likely to boost exports and improve the manufacturing sector, he said.

However, Moody’s report cautions on the fiscal deficit, as they believe that no measure was taken to curtail spending or boost revenue collection which, would lead to slippage and widening of fiscal deficit.

Auto sector has been in the buying since the government allowed non-filers to buy vehicles up to 1300cc. However, it has received a small set back because the Senate Committee on finance has asked the government to limit the non-filer to buying up to 800cc vehicles.

If this gets approved, it would benefit only to Pak Suzuki Motors, as other auto manufacturers assemble vehicles above this brand line, said an analyst.

Pak Suzuki Motor share was up by Rs8.56, while Indus Motor was up by Rs9.90/share.

If the State Bank of Pakistan had maintained status quo, it would have helped the cement and steel companies reduce the borrowing cost, as most of the manufactures in this sector have been in the phase of expansion, an analyst said.

The highest gainers were Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs46.00 to close at Rs1,086.00/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs41.29 to finish at Rs874.29/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs137.59 to close at Rs2,620.00/share, and Mari Petroleum, down Rs48.01 to close at Rs1,292.97/share.

Pakistan International Bulk recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 31.169 billion shares. The scrip gained Rs0.9 to close at Rs12.64/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Dewan Cement, recording a turnover of 9.801 million shares, as the scrip lost Rs0.67 to end at Rs14.20/share.