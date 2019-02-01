Rupee rises

The rupee continued its upward trend on Thursday due to slowdown in dollar demand from importers, traders said. The rupee gained 34 paisas to close at 138.23/dollar in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee ended higher at 138.30 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.70.

“Lack of import payments and positive sentiments about bilateral inflows added gains to the currency,” a trader said.