Indian troops launch operation in IHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Agh APP
ISLAMABAD: Indian troops have launched massive cordon and search operations in Samba, Pulwama and Kulgam districts.
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the massive search operation by the troops continued on the second consecutive day, today (Wednesday), in Basantar and several other areas of Ramgarh in Jammu ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the occupied territory on February 3.
Agh APP
ISLAMABAD: Indian troops have launched massive cordon and search operations in Samba, Pulwama and Kulgam districts.
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the massive search operation by the troops continued on the second consecutive day, today (Wednesday), in Basantar and several other areas of Ramgarh in Jammu ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the occupied territory on February 3.