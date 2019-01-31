close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
January 31, 2019

Indian troops launch operation in IHK

National

January 31, 2019

APP

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops have launched massive cordon and search operations in Samba, Pulwama and Kulgam districts.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the massive search operation by the troops continued on the second consecutive day, today (Wednesday), in Basantar and several other areas of Ramgarh in Jammu ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the occupied territory on February 3.

