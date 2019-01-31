Another witness records statement against Dar with AC

ISLAMABAD: Another witness on Wednesday recorded his statement in corruption reference against former Finance minister Ishaq Dar before An Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir, on Wednesday, resumed hearing of a corruption reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Three co-accused, including former president NBP Saeed Ahmed also appeared before the court.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s witness Muhammad Aftab also submitted the bank transactions record in the court.

During the hearing, the NAB witness recorded his statement besides submitting bank transaction record before the trial court judge. In next hearing witness Muhammad Aftab would submit more documents.

Meanwhile, the accountability court also accepted the request of accused, former NBP President Saeed Ahmed for further arguments in his plea seeking acquittal from the case.

The accountability court has summoned another witness Naveed Ahmed in reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for testimony on February 6 and adjourned the hearing.