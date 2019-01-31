UC chairman, 15 others held for celebratory gunfire

LAHORE: Police have rearrested a union council chairman and his 15 accomplices in Sargodha area for airing in air.

Chairman Union Council Shahzad Ranjha and his companions started aerial firing after they were released on bail. According to police, Shahzada Ranjha and his companions were arrested on allegations of kidnapping for ransom and extortion six months ago.

After getting bail, they reached their village and started aerial firing in jubilation. Police reached the spot after getting information. They accused burst the tire of the police van in firing. Police arrested them and sent to jail again on the order of DPO.