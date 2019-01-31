Aasia case verdict causes concern: MYC

ISLAMABAD: The Milli Yekjehti Council leadership has termed the Supreme Court's verdicts in Aasia Bibi and Mumtaz Qadri cases to have caused widespread concern.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Milli Yekjehti Council (MYC) leaders including Dr Sahebzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, Liaquat Baloch, Allama Syed sajid Ali Naqvi, Saqib Akbar and Allama Arif Wahidi said the Supreme Court's verdict in Aasia case reflected the trend of the apex court to overturn the decisions of the lower courts.

The MYC leadership said it would have boosted the public confidence in the superior judiciary if the Supreme Court had formed a larger bench and solicited the opinion of the religious scholars over the issue. It said the MYC would soon hold an emergent meeting to discuss the future line of action.