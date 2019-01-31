Step-motherly treatment of PMDC: Hundreds of doctors’ future at stake

KARACHI: The future of hundreds of medical doctors who have done their PhD, M Phil and MD with the general universities is at stake because of step-motherly treatment of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) with them.

Their promotions have been stopped while some are facing hurdles in getting jobs. The doctors who have done their PhD and M.Phil from Karachi University have formed a WhatsApp Group (PMDC and KMDC Affected Group) which is consist of more than 30 affected doctors.

According to a representative of PMDC Hina Shaukat the cases of those who have done their M.Phil and PhD with foreign universities are seen by a committee. Then they are interviewed and after analysis of their courses the cases are sent to the Council and then Council gives NOC to them. She said as far as Pakistani universities are concerned, their registration is necessary according to PMDC Act.

The affected doctors complained that in spite of clear decision of Supreme Court with regard to Karachi University case PMDC is still treating them in an unfair manner.

The member of PMDC Council Sindh Dr Tariq Rafi said that the tenure of Council has been ended after the formation of PMDC Ordinance. He said PMDC wrote letters to vice chancellors of general universities to invite PMDC for the visit of their departments of basic sciences.

All universities have written letter to us but Karachi University did not write any letter to us. He said if Karachi University had written letter to us then PMDC had visited the university and affected students degrees have been accepted.