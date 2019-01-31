close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
A
January 31, 2019

Father of 21 dies in Diamer road accident

National

January 31, 2019

GILGIT: Father of 21 children dies in a tragic road accident. A Levies Havaldar lost his life in a traffic accident near Chilas, in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district here on Wednesday.

Havaldar Pervez, an official of the Levies paramilitary force, was hit by a speeding car while he was riding a motorcycle. Havaldar Pervez died on the spot due to impact of the collision, said a Chilas based police official.

