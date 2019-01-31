Father of 21 dies in Diamer road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GILGIT: Father of 21 children dies in a tragic road accident. A Levies Havaldar lost his life in a traffic accident near Chilas, in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district here on Wednesday.
Havaldar Pervez, an official of the Levies paramilitary force, was hit by a speeding car while he was riding a motorcycle. Havaldar Pervez died on the spot due to impact of the collision, said a Chilas based police official.
