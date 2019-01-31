close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

Speaker issues Shahbaz’ production order for PAC meeting

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Wednesday issued the production order of Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif for the Public Account Committee meeting starting from today (Thursday).

The production order was issued for Shahbaz Sharif being a Chairman Public Accounts Committee on the request of the Public Accounts Committee wing of the National Assembly. The meeting of the committee is starting from today (Thursday) and will continue on Friday and Monday.

The PAC in its meeting on Thursday will examine the audit reports of Aviation Division for the year 2011-12 and 2012-13, on Friday it will examine the audit report of Benazir Income Support Programme and on Monday the audit paras relating to Ministry of Commerce will be examined.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan