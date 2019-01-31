Police unable to check festive firing

PESHAWAR: Despite launching campaigns and issuing warnings of strict action against the station house officers concerned, celebratory firing is taking place almost on a daily basis in the provincial capital and other parts of the province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have failed to check the practice. Thousands of rounds are fired every night, particularly on weekends, posing threats to the life of people. A campaign was carried out in Peshawar and other cities in the province a few months back to bring an end to firing at wedding ceremonies and other festive occasions. Banners and hoardings were displayed as part of the campaign. The police officials went to mosques and hujras (male guesthouses) to seek the help of local elders. The senior police officials claimed to have made the campaign successful. However, there seems to be no end to this practice as firing sounds are heard almost every night not only in the rural and suburban areas but even the urban parts of Peshawar. Those living close to wedding halls complain more often this practice.

“First there used to be aerial firing in the remote rural areas. Now, you can hear it in Gulberg, Nauthia, Bhanamari, Bara Gate, Kohati, Gulbahar, Charsadda Road, Warsak Road, Hassan Garhi, University Road and other urban and suburban towns almost every night,” one Arsalan said.

He added that aerial firing and as crackers blasts during the fireworks in weddings scared children.

“Apart from firing, one can hear explosions of crackers on weekends. It seems there is no police to stop the revellers, putting the lives of people in danger. Many people have been killed and maimed for life after being hit by stray bullets. Several campaigns were run by the police and the government to educate people and go after those involved in the menace.

However, police either seem to have failed or they are not competent enough to stop the practice at the sub-divisional and police station level. “The police only take action against those involved in festive firing for a week or two, which encourages the revellers indulging in such activities,” said another resident of Peshawar.

The practice is taking place unchecked in other districts of the province as well and the district police officers concerned seem to have failed to stop the practice. The video of a man, who was hit by a stray bullet during celebratory firing, recently went viral on the social media. He can be seen falling on the ground after being hit by the bullet.