Ukrainians shine in ski cup

ISLAMABAD: The skiers from Ukraine completely dominated the second day of 3rd Serena Hotels CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup, says a press release.

Ukrainian skiers clinched two positions each in both men’s and women’s slalom races in the international event being held at the PAF Ski Resort in Naltar.

Tsibelenko Levko remained unassailable in the men’s slalom category while his countryman Nariichyn Andriy got the third position. Local sensation Muhammad Karim put up a spectacular show by finishing second in the same category the event.

Meanwhile, in the women’s slalom event Ukraine proved unbeatable as two Ukrainians Tikun Tetyana and Anastasia Gorbunova carried on with their superb performance from the last day’s giant slalom event, winning 1st and 2nd positions respectively. Pakistani skier, Gia Ali stunned her rivals in the race with her superb performance and remained 3rd in the event.

A total of 40 skiers from 13 countries including Pakistan, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan are participating in the event.

Competing in the FIS races against the highly ranked skiers of the world has offered an excellent opportunity to Pakistani skiers to showcase their talent at international level and learn from their competitors’ experience.