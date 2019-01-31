Pelicans beat Rockets

LOS ANGELES: The New Orleans Pelicans shrugged off multiple injuries and uncertainty surrounding star Anthony Davis on Tuesday, rallying for a 121-116 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over the Houston Rockets.

One day after Davis requested a trade, and with five of the team’s top six scorers — Anthony included — absent because of injury, the Pelicans withstood a 37-point performance from Rockets star James Harden to triumph.

Jahlil Okafor scored 27 points for New Orleans. Jrue Holiday added 19 and Ian Clark chipped in 15 off the bench for a New Orleans team that used its 20th different starting lineup of the season thanks to injuries to Davis, Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton.

New Orleans took the lead for the first time in the game with 2:06 left in the third quarter on Kenrich Williams’ basket — and they never trailed again.

Holiday played a key role with six blocked shots, helping slow scoring juggernaut Harden just enough to get the job done.

Harden notched his 24th straight game of at least 30 points, but his 17 in the fourth quarter weren’t enough to turn the tide.

Davis, sidelined by a finger injury, watched from the bench hours after he was fined $50,000 by the NBA because his agent’s public revelation of his desire to be traded violated league rules.

“That’s going to play out the way it plays out,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said before the game. “I think everything that needed to be said has been said.”

Milwaukee’s MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 points and handed out 11 assists to lead the Bucks to a 115-105 victory over the Pistons in Detroit.