PSB in a state of ruin thanks to adhocism

Another quarter of the year of non-productive and useless era in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has come to a conclusion as the government’s half-hearted endeavor to hire a permanent Director General is still continuing.

As Khaqan Babar, possibly the slowest and the least interested director generals the PSB has seen in recent times completes his three-month’s barren tenure, the sports fraternity continues to question the utility of this white elephant (PSB) covering kilometers of land in the heart of capital.

Turn up at the PSB offices every now and then and you would find a new bureaucrat sitting on Director General (DG) chair, learning the art of administrating a sports organisation and trying to equip himself with the required knowledge of keeping liaison with the federations and athletes.

In recent times some DGs like Khaqan Babar did not even bother to get involved in the most urgent requirements of the domestic sports.

In the era of sports revolution around the world especially in our neighboring countries where day in and day out we continue to watch their athletes in action at domestic level, the PSB has kept a complete mum for the last one year as if it has nothing to do.

Over the last one year, the PSB has seen no less than five director generals changing guards with Khaqan Babar being the latest one. Like other ad hoc DGs he was also extraordinary careful in carrying daily or even normal work. So much so he even paid little heed to important matters resulting in a total chaos. No PSB’s employee has any clue as what would be the future of this organisation which has contributed so much in the past especially during the time it was really active. The PSB’s working has virtually come to a standstill for over a year now. Whether it is about organising national camps for the future international events, appointments of coaches, releasing regular annual grants to the federations, things are at halt. The adhocism has virtually ruined the base of this important department.

Those who have been handling the PSB’s affairs on ad hoc basis are least bothered to what are the requirements of sports fraternity to keep things moving at the right pace in an effort to compete against the best around.

Almost all the sports federations have been waiting for the release of their prescribed annual grants for the last ten months now and that wait seems continuing courtesy to the government’s slow pace.

Admitted that there are some of the sports federations like Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) that had been lucky enough to get huge grants from the federal government during the past three years, there are others which are virtually dependent on the government funds. No release of annual grants means little progress on their side.

With South Asian Games approaching fast there is a need for quick and affective support for those athletes who are in the run to represent the country in the Games. The question arises why there is no end to adhocism. Why the government takes the PSB’s issue so lightly and why the Board has been left to die its own death?

Even before the retirement of Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera (who is now behind the bars) the PSB started having part-timers as its director generals. It is really pity to see a non-professional and a part-timer dandling this very important department.

In modern world, the countries are known by their expertise in sports which possibly is the most effective tool to introduce your society abroad.

Since no real effort has been made in recent past to have a professional director general of this most important sports institution, the working of the PSB has gone from bad to worse. What it needs is a full time professional sports administrator not a part-timer who would just be there waiting for next posting. It would be useless to cry over spilt milk in case Pakistan goes on to perform badly in important international events in future, the raw handling of the PSB will actually contribute to the outcome.