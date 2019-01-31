close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
AFP
January 31, 2019

Dangerous arctic chill sweeps over US Midwest

World

AFP
January 31, 2019

CHICAGO: Tens of millions of people in the United States are bracing for a potentially life-threatening deep Arctic chill forecast to hit swaths of the country on Wednesday.

Companies have told their workers to stay home, schools are closed and hundreds of flights have been cancelled.

The US Postal Service, known for its commitment to bringing the mail whatever the weather, has even reportedly suspended deliveries in Iowa due to the severe cold.

Temperatures in almost a dozen states stretching more than 1,930 kilometres from the Dakotas to Ohio were forecast to be the coldest in a generation, if not on record. "One of the coldest Arctic air mass intrusions in recent memory is surging south into the Upper Midwest before spreading across much of the eastern two-thirds of the country," the National Weather Service said.

