Two killed in Philippines mosque grenade attack

MANILA: A grenade attack on a mosque in the troubled southern Philippines killed two people early Wednesday, authorities said, just days after a deadly Catholic cathedral bombing and a vote backing Muslim self-rule in the region.

The latest blast prompted worries of sectarian retaliation in the majority Catholic Philippines, with authorities urging inter-faith unity as investigators hunted a motive.

The grenade explosion tore through the mosque as the victims were sleeping before dawn on the insurgency-plagued island of Mindanao, which is home to the Philippines´ Muslim minority. Four people were wounded in the attack.

Just three days earlier, a bombing at a cathedral on the neighbouring island of Jolo claimed 21 lives at Sunday mass in an assault claimed by the Islamic State group.

Authorities warned against speculating the mosque attack was an act of revenge, adding they had no indication it was retaliation for the cathedral bombing.

"We´re still looking at it, but we have not found any connection," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters. "In the past when churches were bombed ... there were no revenge attacks."

Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects and no one has claimed responsibility for the mosque attack.

"Regardless of one´s faith (we) must resist becoming a victim of this vicious cycle of violence these terrorists are now attempting to create," Zia Alonto Adiong, a politician in the southern Philippines, wrote on Twitter.

"Let us not fall into their trap and give them the satisfaction of turning ourselves (Muslims & Christians) into enemies."

Authorities are also hunting for those behind the cathedral assault, which security forces initially said was not a suicide bombing.