January 31, 2019

UN secretary general phones Saudi crown prince

World

January 31, 2019

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Tuesday from the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres about the ongoing situation in Yemen, Arab News reported.

Guterres welcomed the crown prince’s efforts to achieve positive results in the ongoing conflict. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed the Kingdom’s willingness to restore stability in Yemen.

During their call, Guterres expressed his thanks to King Salman for his role in the recent Eritrea-Ethiopia peace agreement.

