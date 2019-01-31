China to safeguard its territorial integrity at all costs

BEIJING: Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday reiterated his country’s firm resolve to safeguard their territorial integrity at all costs.

"We have the resolve, confidence and ability to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he made the comments at a press conference, in response to the passage of two US military vessels through the Taiwan Strait this week.

When asked to comment on the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) recent behavior of trying to seek foreign intervention and professing that the mainland had "suppressed and dwarfed" Taiwan, Ma said Taiwan's DPP administration had constantly fanned hostility across the Strait, obstructed exchanges and cooperation between people on the two sides, and undermined the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations. "The DPP has put the rights and interests of people from Taiwan at stake only for its own ends," Ma said.

Meanwhile, China asked the international community to adhere to multilateralism and comprehensively promote the nuclear non-proliferation, nuclear disarmament and peaceful use of nuclear energy determined by the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).