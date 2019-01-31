Pakistan for flexibility to break stalemate in UNSC reform talks

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for a "spirit of flexibility and compromise" in the long-running negotiations to reform the UN Security Council as progress is held up by the insistence for permanent seats on the 15-member body by India, Brazil, Germany and Japan, known as the Group of four.Speaking in the resumed session of Inter-governmental Negotiations (IGN) aimed at expanding the Council, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said the proposal from Italy/Pakistan-led Uniting for Consensus (UfC) group, which opposes additional permanent members, is based on democratic ideals and takes onboard the concerns and interests of all member states, small, medium and large.

"We hope that this round of negotiations would see the triumph of collective good over the individual ambitions of a few member states," the Pakistani envoy added.

Opening the new round, the General Assembly President, María Fernanda Espinosa, regretted lack of progress in the past 25 years towards restructuring the Security Council, and called for dialogue and flexibility to move forward.

"Intergovernmental negotiations began more than a decade ago, Ms. Espinosa said, adding, "And still, the composition of the Security Council continues broadly to reflect the world as it was in 1945, save for the increase in non-permanent seats agreed half a century ago.”

Ambassador Lodhi described Ms. Espinosa as an "ardent and consistent advocate of multilateral cooperation", and said, "We were privileged to listen to her articulate defence of multilateralism, based on mutual respect and shared benefit, during her recent visit to Pakistan."

Full-scale negotiations to reform the Security Council began in the General Assembly in February 2009 on five key areas -- the categories of membership, the question of veto, regional representation, size of an enlarged Security Council, and working methods of the council and its relationship with the General Assembly. Despite a general agreement on enlarging the Council, as part of the UN reform process, member states remain sharply divided over the details.