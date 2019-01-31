De Kock assault sinks Pakistan in series decider

CAPE TOWN: Opening batsman Quinton de Kock launched an assault on Pakistan´s bowlers to set up a series-clinching win for South Africa in the fifth and final one-day international at Newlands on Wednesday. De Kock slammed 83 off 58 balls as South Africa chased down a target of 241 with seven wickets and ten overs to spare to seal a 3-2 series win. "Quinny made it easy for the rest of the batters," said South African captain Faf du Plessis, who said he was "extremely happy" with the way his team had played. "Our best performance came tonight in a crunch game," said Du Plessis. "The bowling was excellent and the fielding was really good. And when Quinny plays like he did tonight he´s extremely difficult to bowl to." While man-of-the-match De Kock sealed the win with his dazzling strokeplay, South Africa´s bowlers played a significant role by restricting Pakistan to 240 for eight despite an aggressive 70 by Fakhar Zaman.