Govt trying to provide industry-friendly climate: Minister

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal has said that the government is trying to provide industry-friendly climate.

Addressing the business community at the FCCI, the minister said new provincial industrial policy was being hammered out to ensure ease of doing business by facilitating the SMEs sector.He told that one-window operation would be launched soon as the new investors had to contact 19 departments at federal level while NOC from 26 provincial departments was required to establish a new industrial unit.

He told that under one-window operation, all NOCs would be issued under one roof. He told that 500,000 skilled workers would be produced through various departments and four technical universities would also be established.