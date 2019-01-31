Train kills woman

PAKPATTAN: A woman died when a train hit her on Wednesday. Ninahi Bibi of Chak Bahhu Kai Doggran was crossing the railway track near Chak Pikka Sedhar when Fareed Express train hit her, leaving her dead on the spot.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide on Wednesday. Bukhtiar of Chak Juman Shah was upset over some domestic issues and on the day of incident he hanged himself with a ceiling fan.

VALUABLES STOLEN: Valuables were stolen in two incidents on Wednesday. Ramzan allegedly stole a cow from the cattle farm of Ramzan Hussan of Chak 21-EB. Accused Idrees and his accomplices stole buffalo from the cattle farm of Muhammad Afzal of Chak 29-EB.