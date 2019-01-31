close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

Train kills woman

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

PAKPATTAN: A woman died when a train hit her on Wednesday. Ninahi Bibi of Chak Bahhu Kai Doggran was crossing the railway track near Chak Pikka Sedhar when Fareed Express train hit her, leaving her dead on the spot.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide on Wednesday. Bukhtiar of Chak Juman Shah was upset over some domestic issues and on the day of incident he hanged himself with a ceiling fan.

VALUABLES STOLEN: Valuables were stolen in two incidents on Wednesday. Ramzan allegedly stole a cow from the cattle farm of Ramzan Hussan of Chak 21-EB. Accused Idrees and his accomplices stole buffalo from the cattle farm of Muhammad Afzal of Chak 29-EB.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan