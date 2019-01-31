UC secretary held for bribe

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Wednesday arrested a secretary of a union council receiving bribe from a citizen. Regional Director Sheikh Farid told reporters that Tayyab submitted an application stating that UC Chakori secretary Nusar Iqbal was demanding bribe to issue a computerized birth certificate of his uncle. After an approval from the competent authority, the ACE circle officer arrested him with Rs 25,000.

GAS LOADSHEDDING: People are facing problems due to severe gas loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The people especially women suffered alot due to gas loadshedding and low gas pressure in various localities of the city. The people were forced to get food from markets and bazaars for their homes. The people have demanded the authorities look into the matter to resolve it.