Speaker issues Shahbaz’s production order for PAC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Wednesday issued the production order of Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif for the Public Account Committee meeting starting from today (Thursday). The production order was issued for Shahbaz Sharif being a Chairman Public Accounts Committee on the request of the Public Accounts Committee wing of the National Assembly. The meeting of the committee is starting from today (Thursday) and will continue on Friday and Monday. The PAC in its meeting on Thursday will examine the audit reports of Aviation Division for the year 2011-12 and 2012-13, on Friday it will examine the audit report of Benazir Income Support Programme and on Monday the audit paras relating to Ministry of Commerce will be examined.