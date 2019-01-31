NAB seeks service profiles of former, current DHA CEOs

JHANG: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday asked the District Health Authority (DHA) Administrator/Deputy Commissioner to provide service profiles of previous and current DHA Chief Executive Officers along with other official record required for the complaint under processed with the NAB. According to a letter issued by the NAB Lahore Deputy Director Coordination, the DC had been asked to provide details in connection with a complaint being processed with NAB regarding appointments of class IV employees in 2017, appointments of sanitary patrol workers done in 2018, details regarding the award of contract for local purchase medicine in 2018-19, details about funds allocated for measles program required for inquiry. The NAB stated service profiles and record about departmental and otherwise requires of previous DHA CEO Dr Akhtar and current CEO Dr Younis also required. He added required record should be provided to NAB office Lahore. Jhang DC Shaukat Ali had directed ADC- to ensure compliance with the NAB directions.